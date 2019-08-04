Texas Football: Herman’s Message to Veterans

AUSTIN, TX – The Longhorns are coming off an impressive season, beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and finishing with 10 wins for the first time since 2009. Tom Herman wants his veteran players to recognize the success they’ve had, and use it as fuel on the field.

“The guys in the room, that were here for last year’s season, and season before, and the off season” Tom Herman said. “We’ve put ourselves in position, to be legitimately in that tier of programs.”

The Longhorns played in the Big 12 Championship last year, so there’s no question, they are a top tier program.

“We should play with a confidence,” Tom Herman said. Play like we’re proud of the hard work and development that went into get there, but it’s not for us proving to anyone else that we belong, it’s us proving to each other that we belong.”