Texas Longhorns: Tom Herman Thrilled by Team’s Effort at First Practice

AUSTIN, TX – The Longhorns opened fall practice today, and even though the team has a few big holes to fill, Tom Herman is confident, they have the talent and depth to be just as good as last year. Success starts from the first day of fall camp, and Herman is thrilled with his team’s effort they displayed.

“I thought for practice one, the level of effort was outstanding,” Tom Herman said. “Certainly missed assignments and poor technique here and there, and we’re okay with that, as long as they’re sticking their foot in the ground and running, and going as hard as they can, that’s a successful practice.”