WACO, TX - The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Baylor's football program from holding team chapel on Palm Sunday, like they did every Sunday during the season. Associate AD for football relations, David Wetzel, led chapel from home today, one week after posting a meaningful video on Twitter.

"Last Sunday Morning I borrowed my neighbors guitar," David Wetzel Said. "I just felt, I guess it's just God speaking to me, just to play the song 'Our God' by Chris Tomlin. I had my wife film it, I thought we'll just send that out, just as a message, to tell our players we miss them, and to say we miss chapel."