Texas Rangers: Glimmer of Hope Post COVID-19

WACO, TX – When baseball eventually gets the green-light, fans should be aware there will be an adjustment period for the players, before they’re performing at a high caliber level. However, the Rangers are equipped to be lights-out from the mound, with the new addition of two-time Cy Young winner, Corey Kluber.

“I can’t remember the last time as a Ranger fan, going into spring training, where the starting rotation was actually set,” Ted Price said. “If he can get back to his Cy Young form, to go along with Mike Minor and Lance Lynn, that’s a formidable rotation.”