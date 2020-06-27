Rangers Gearing up for a Pennant Race From The Get-Go

FRISCO — Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward praised his team for their work done on their own during the shutdown.

They will need need to hit the ground running with only 60 games to claim one of the five playoff spots in the American League.

“I told the staff today it’s like we’re entering August, tied for a playoff spot,” Woodward said. “And I think that’s the mentality What would our mentality be in that situation, you know, last year we were close to a playoff spot, heading in July, by the all star break — we were not out of it but we had fallen back a little bit.”

With the shortened season Woodward knows he’s going to have to change his mentality a little bit as well from a managing standpoint.

“Players have to understand that we’re trying to win. Obviously we’re not gonna have time to, to let Guys, get hot,” Woodward said. “If they’re cold for three weeks that’s a quarter of the season, or more. So I think that’s the mindset from from a manager standpoint, into the players into the staff is just, we have to do everything we can to, we can withstand some struggles, but we can’t withstand a ton of struggle so you know how I manage games, you know guys aren’t doing well, they’re not going to be in there very long.”