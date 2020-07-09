Rangers Infielder Odor Takes ‘Winter Ball’ Mindset into Short Season

ARLINGTON — Rangers Infielder Rougned Odor is looking to get back to his 2016 production level but will only have a short time to do it.

Odor is familiar with the short season, spending many years playing in the Carribbean WInter leagues during the off season.

“First of all winter ball is more of a short season,” he said. “It’s not like 162 games it’s less than half. Every game in Winter Ball is kind of like a playoff game, in Venezuela. So That’s kind of our mentality.”

The Rangers will open their season on July 24th at home against the Rockies.