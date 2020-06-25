Rangers Set for Sprint to September

ARLINGTON — Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels met with the media on Wednesday as the ball was rolling on bringing players to Arlington for a shortened 2020 season.

Teams will be playing 60 games in 66 days essentially making this a sprint to the end of the regular season in September.

“From that standpoint I think it’s going to be kind of fun,” Daniels said. “I mean it’s kind of like a college tournament, a college season. You play your best guys — it’s only 60 games, and so if you’re able to avoid some of those injuries, you’ll be in a pretty fortuitous spot.”

Players will report July 1st with workouts set to begin on July 3rd. Sixty players will be in “spring training” at Globe Life Field taking part in staggered workouts leading up to the opener on the weekend July 23rd. The Rangers plan to impose strict protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s gonna take a lot of diligence on our part,” Daniels said. “Constantly reminding each other to put your mask on and keep your distance from each other. There’s just no need to take those risks and I get a lot of these things can be inconvenience in the moment, but that’s all they are they are, an inconvenience.”

Daniels is not naive to the fact that there will likely be positives tests, they key though, will be caring for and containing those who do test positive.

“Have we put enough protocols in place and safety measures in place so that you know one person getting sick doesn’t necessarily mean it spreads significantly through the group,” Daniels said. “That’s where our focus is going to be.”

With The Rangers brand new stadium sitting empty, Daniels hopes fans can come to games but wants to ensure their safety if they do.

“I think we’ve got to take the same measures that you would want to take in a grocery store or at a workplace,” Daniels said. “Masks and distancing and, promoting proper cleanliness, that I think is critical.”