ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are bringing a championship trophy back home to North Texas.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a final score of 5-0 in Game 5 of the 2023 MLB World Series, clinching the team’s first World Series title since relocating to Texas in 1972.

After securing the first World Series Championship in Texas Rangers’ history, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex joined Los Angeles and Boston as the only metropolitan areas to win a championship in each of the four major American sports (NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA) since 1995.

Texas Rangers Parade Route (Image courtesy MLB.com)

To celebrate the historic World Series title, the City of Arlington will honor the Texas Rangers with a parade and ceremony on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Arlington Entertainment District, where Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium are located.

According to a press release from the Texas Rangers, the parade is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. CDT. The parade will start on Cowboys Way in Arlington, then will turn north on AT&T Way, then turn east onto the Road to Six Flags and pass Choctaw Stadium, the former Ballpark in Arlington, then turn south on Stadium Drive, then turn back onto Cowboys Way and end in front of Globe Life Field.

Video screens have been set up at a parade viewing area adjacent to Texas Live! At the intersection of East Randol Mill Road and Stadium Drive. An additional video screen has been set up at Choctaw Stadium, at the intersection of East Randol Mill Road and Nolan Ryan Expressway.

Photo courtesy AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The entire 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers team is expected to participate in the parade.

Following the parade, a public ceremony will be held in the North Plaza outside Globe Life Field and will include remarks by Rangers’ executives, Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy, and Rangers’ players.

The event is free and open to the public.

According to the press release from the Texas Rangers, parking lots surrounding Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center will be open beginning at 8 a.m. to the public to park for free, except lots A, B, R, and T.

Restrooms and concessions will be open on the north and west sides of Choctaw Stadium.

Fans of the Texas Rangers who cannot attend the parade and ceremony can watch full broadcast coverage of the event on Bally Sports Southwest.