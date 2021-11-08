Texas Tech hires Baylor’s Joey McGuire as new head football coach

LUBBOCK, TX — It’s official — Joey McGuire will is the next head coach for Texas Tech

He will take over for Matt Wells, who was fired last month after less than three seasons in which he went 13-17 as the head coach of the Red Raiders.

On Monday morning, Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda said, “I’m excited for Joey. I told him that this morning…I know this is something that he’s worked for. I wish him all kinds of success…He will energize that fan base and that team.”

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said, “He’s become a friend and as you all know has been here since December of 2016.” He jokingly added, “We appreciate his service and reminded him this morning to say goodbye and get on out the door.”

McGuire had been on the coaching staff at Baylor for five seasons, most recently not only as the associate head coach, but also the outside linebackers coach. He also served as tight ends coach and defensive ends coach during his time in Waco.

Prior to his time on the Bears’ coaching staff, McGuire was the head coach at Cedar Hill High School, where he won three state titles (2006, 2013 and 2014), from 2003-16. He also spent time as an assistant at Cedar Hill and before that Crowley High School, his alma mater.