Fifty years of the big game and there have been very few constants over the last decade. The teams change, the locations vary, but no matter the who, what, when and where George Toma has had the chance to attend every Super Bowl game.

Toma is an American groundskeeper who specializes in working with sports facilities. Toma turned 87 years old on Tuesday.

Ken Brown, the Main Sports Anchor at WBRE/WYOU, has more on the story.