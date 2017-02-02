Atlanta Peach Cobbler and New England Clam Chowder

A big showdown is brewing: New England against Atlanta. New England Cham Chowder vs. Atlanta Peach Cobbler that is.

Nicea DeGering, host of Good Things Utah in Salt Lake City, talks with Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons Grocery in Utah to get tantalizing recipes for each.

New England Clam Chowder

Serves 4



Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

2/3 cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped yellow onion

½ cup chopped leek

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 cups dry white wine

4 cups bottled clam juice

¾ cup peeled and chopped russet potatoes

4 fresh thyme sprigs

4 bay leaves

1 ½ cups heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

8 ounces canned clams, drained

½ cup ¼-cut-diced russet potatoes, boiled and drained

4 ounces bacon, diced and cooked

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley



Instructions:

In a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-low heat, warm the oil. Add the celery, onion, leek, bell pepper and garlic. Cook until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.



Add the wine. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes.



Add the clam juice, potatoes, thyme and bay leaves. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook until the potatoes begin to fall apart, about 20 minutes. Pass the chowder through a fine strainer. Transfer to a blender and puree until the chowder is smooth.

Transfer to a clean saucepan and add the cream, bacon and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Heat over low to a simmer and serve.





Peach Cobbler

Serves 8



Ingredients

Butter for greasing

Filling

2-4 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Pinch of salt

2 pounds (3-4) ripe peaches, pitted and cut into eighths

2 tablespoons Frangelico liqueur, optional

Biscuits

½ cup hazelnut meal

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

⅓ cup cold heavy cream, plus more for brushing

¼ cup cold whole milk

Sanding sugar, for sprinkling



Instructions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 9- by 13-inch baking dish.



To make the filling, in a large bowl, add the 2-4 tablespoons sugar, vanilla, cornstarch and salt and mix to combine. Add peaches and almond liqueur, if using, and gently toss to combine.



Prepare the topping: In a large bowl, add the hazelnut meal, flour, 1/3 cup sugar, baking powder and salt and mix to combine. Cut butter into the flour mixture with a pastry cutter or two knives until the mixture resembles coarse meal.



In a small bowl, combine cream and milk and, with a fork, stir it into the flour mixture just until evenly moistened. Don’t overwork the dough.



Drop the dough in scant 1/4 cups on top of the fruit mixture. Brush the tops of the dough with cream and sprinkle with sanding sugar.



Bake until fruit is bubbling, topping is golden brown, and a toothpick inserted into the center of one biscuit comes out with moist crumbs attached, 40-45 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

