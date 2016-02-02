Ben Jacobs of the Carolina Panthers shares Super Bowl superstition

Ben Jacobs of the Carolina Panthers shared the superstition he has followed for more than two months leading up to the ‘Big Game.’

“I kind of do a beard every year. Mostly because I’m lazy, and I don’t want to shave it, and then half because I’m superstitious, I think it helps us win games… so,” Jacobs said as he laughed. “This has been about 14 weeks now, and I haven’t had a haircut in 14 weeks. Just one more week, and then I’m shaving it off.”

Jacobs also talked to reporters about how he’s looking forward to taking the field with his team.