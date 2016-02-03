Betting On The Big Game

As the Big Game prepares to get underway in the Bay Area, people in Las Vegas are also preparing bets for whatever happens on game day.

A huge screen at the Westgate Las Vegas displays prop bets that has been created. There are many Prop Bets offered.

“Back in the day, there were only 20 on the Super Bowl,” said Jay Kornegay, Westgate Las Vegas’ Sports Book Director. “Now, we’re looking at almost 400 different propositions on this year’s game.”

It appears people can bet on almost anything related to this year’s Big Game.

“Celtics points versus Thomas receiving yards, it goes on and on,” said Kornegay. “We have a little bit of everything. Utah points versus Ted Ginn receiving yards.”

For Roxy Roxborough, he has seen it all, as he is the grandfather of Sports Betting. He did say, however, he never imagined seeing the amount of Prop Bets available.

“Generally, young people and women haven’t been great sports bettors, but they love props,” said Roxborough. “And I think it’s done great for Las Vegas, because tomorrow it’ll be in every paper in America, and it will be on television and everything. It’s been a fantastic publicity for the city.”

Prop Bets for the Big Game is popular. On average, out of every five bets made by a bettor, four of them are on Props.



“An average fan that comes in here will bet five or six bets on the game,” said Kornegay. “Only one will be on the game. All the rest will be proposition bets.”