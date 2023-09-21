INDIANAPOLIS – The new NFL season has picked up where the last one left off with the competition as close as ever.

The average margin of victory is 9.50 points through two weeks.

Nine teams still have a perfect record. Two of them will meet as Philadelphia visits Tampa Bay in the first of two Monday Night Football games this week. The battle of unbeatens is our Marquee Matchup for Week 3.

WFLA’s Dan Lucas joins Big Game Bound host Chris Hagan to talk about the Buccaneers’ surprising hot start and the play of new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

BGB also hears from the Giants and 49ers ahead of their matchup on Thursday Night Football. We’ll check in with Green Bay, where the Packers will play their first home opener without Aaron Rodgers starting since 2007. Plus, Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

