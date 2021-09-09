Big Game Bound: NFL season kicks off Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS – After a long offseason of player movement and development, the NFL’s week one schedule is ready to kick off.

The new season begins right where the last one ended, in Tampa as the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers host the Cowboys on Thursday night.

“Big Game Bound” is back for another year to preview every week’s action with new host Chris Hagan from FOX59 in Indianapolis.

WFLA in Tampa’s Dan Lucas joined the show to break down the opening game and what the Bucs need to do to repeat their championship run.

Plus, hear reports from Dallas, Kansas City, Buffalo and New Orleans. Former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gave us his picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams on Thursdays at 12 p.m. E.T. Watch the premiere in the player above.