Big Game Bound Week 20: Championship Sunday preview

(NEXSTAR) — We are down to the final four. This Sunday is Championship Sunday and on “Big Game Bound,” we’re previewing the mega-matchups. The winners will book their ticket to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

In the AFC, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the surprise of the postseason, the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans. The Chief defense will be tasked with slowing down NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Henry has rushed 64 times for 377 yards and one touchdown in two playoff games. The game is set for 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS).

In the NFC, it’s a rematch from Week 12: the Green Bay Packers travel west to Silicon Valley for a 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX) matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers took down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers during the regular season at Levi’s Stadium, 37-8. Can they do it again?

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

Our Nexstar sports correspondents Rob Collins from WDAF-TV in Kansas City and Cory Curtis from WKRN-TV in Nashville breakdown the AFC title game. What do the Chiefs have to do to slow down Henry and the Titans run game? And does Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill have enough to keep the Titans underdog season alive?

Correspondents Mark Carpenter from KRON-TV in San Francisco and Burke Griffin from WFRV-TV in Green Bay explain the keys for victory for both teams and the big reason why this game will be much different than the Week 12 blowout.

Former NFL player Ty Hallock is back to give his thoughts on both games, and why there’s one team that might surprise everyone.

