Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip



1 pkg. cream cheese

1 large can of chicken

1/2c. Frank’s hot sauce

1/2c. ranch salad dressing

2 c. shredded colby-jack cheese



Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 1 quart casserole dish with cooking spray. Spread softened cream cheese in the bottom of dish. Shred chicken over the top of the cream cheese. Pour the Frank’s hot sauce and the ranch salad dressing over the chicken and cream cheese. Top with shredded cheese. (Put the shredded cheese on top for about the last 10 minutes of baking time.) Bake 30-40 minutes.