Catch up with Broncos tight end Virgil Green

Playing in the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say it’s pretty much every player’s dream. But for a lot of players, Super Bowl 50 isn’t their first rodeo.

Take Virgil Green; the Denver Broncos tight end last played in the 2014 Super Bowl.

“We do have a lot of guys that have been in this situation before, but we also have a lot that hasn’t. And I think we have more that haven’t than we do that have,” Green said.

“I think it’s new for everybody,” Green said. “Last time we were in New York it was cold, now we’re out here, the weather’s nice; the sun is out — it’s lovely.”