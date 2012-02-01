CHILI CON QUESO WITH MEAT

1 stick butter

2 lbs. Velveeta cheese, chunked

1 sm. jar Pace picante sauce

1 c. milk

1 lb. sausage

1/2 lb. hamburger

1 sm. onion, diced

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

2 tbsp. oil

In slow cooker: Melt butter, add Velveeta cheese and cream cheese. As it melts add picante sauce, stirring occasionally. When melted, stir in milk. In skillet add 2 tablespoons oil, saute onions then add sausage and hamburger. When done, add to cheese mixture. Real good used as dip with tortilla chips.