CHILI CON QUESO WITH MEAT

1 stick butter
2 lbs. Velveeta cheese, chunked
1 sm. jar Pace picante sauce
1 c. milk
1 lb. sausage
1/2 lb. hamburger
1 sm. onion, diced
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese
2 tbsp. oil
In slow cooker: Melt butter, add Velveeta cheese and cream cheese. As it melts add picante sauce, stirring occasionally. When melted, stir in milk. In skillet add 2 tablespoons oil, saute onions then add sausage and hamburger. When done, add to cheese mixture. Real good used as dip with tortilla chips.

