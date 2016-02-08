Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyonce’ rock Super Bowl 50, halftime show ends with message of love

The Super Bowl 50 halftime show was 12 minutes of rocking music and psychedelic colors that ended with a message of love.

Coldplay headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in San Francisco Sunday.

Coldplay opened with one of its biggest hits, “Viva La Vida.” Right after that, the British rock group performed “Paradise” and “Adventure of a Lifetime.” When Coldplay was done, everyone’s favorite “Uptown Funk” man, Bruno Mars, took to the stage to perform the titled hit.

Beyonce’, known to her fans as Queen Bey, made an appearance in the center of the field with a barrage of woman dancers who looked strong and in control. They were all in a formation as she performed her new single — “Formation.” Beyonce released the single Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl.

The Grammy-winning singer announced her 2016 Formation World Tour in a commercial after she performed at the halftime show.

After Beyonce’s performance, Coldplay came back onto the stage and performed while a video montage played showing some of the best performances of past Super Bowl halftime shows.

Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyonce’ then ended their Super Bowl 50 halftime show with a message of love singing “Up & Up.” Some of the lyrics say, “Don’t ever give up, don’t ever give up, believe in love.”