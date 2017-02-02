Do You Know the Difference Between Memphis Barbecue and Texas Barbecue?

When it comes to barbecue, there are a million ways to do it, some with beef, others with pork. Some use rub others use spices.

And then some chefs and self-proclaimed “foodies” say all you need is a good cooker, and some salt and pepper.

Amy Speropoulos gets the lowdown on “Texas Q” from one long-time competitor in the famous “Memphis in May” world championship barbecue cooking contest.

Roger Sapp, from Central Barbecue Restaurant, says a couple things distinguish one style from the other, but it’s really all about personal preference.

Sapp says in Texas, a whole piece of pork is cooked, wrapped in tin foil. Then it is served by the pound, with Texas toast (white bread).

In Memphis a whole pork shoulder is cooked overnight, unwrapped. Then, the meat is wrapped in tin foil after it’s fully cooked to hold in moisture.