Do You Know the Difference Between Memphis Barbecue and Texas Barbecue?

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to barbecue, there are a million ways to do it, some with beef, others with pork.  Some use rub others use spices.

And then some chefs and self-proclaimed “foodies” say all you need is a good cooker, and some salt and pepper.

Amy Speropoulos gets the lowdown on “Texas Q” from one long-time competitor in the famous “Memphis in May” world championship barbecue cooking contest.

Roger Sapp, from Central Barbecue Restaurant, says a couple things distinguish one style from the other, but it’s really all about personal preference.

Sapp says in Texas, a whole piece of pork is cooked, wrapped in tin foil.  Then it is served by the pound, with Texas toast (white bread).

In Memphis a whole pork shoulder is cooked overnight, unwrapped.  Then, the meat is wrapped in tin foil after it’s fully cooked to hold in moisture.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected