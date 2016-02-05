Goodell weighs in on Raiders’ future

The big game is two days away, and the excitement is growing. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the media Friday.

He spoke about the prospect of an NFL team such as the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas.

“Primary interest I have is in the integrity of the game, so that’s why we’ve opposed sports gambling in the past. (Raiders owner) Mark Davis has a lot of options. The league supports both these teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Davis was coy about the possibility of moving the Raiders to Las Vegas.

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. I’ll just keep it there, okay? I really want to talk about this game. Is there a market for this? I believe it can be,” he said.



Other team owners also weighed in.

“If any team, whether the Raiders or somebody else, applied to move to Las Vegas, it would be considered in the same like in any market,” said Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. “The things that the league would look for would be the same in any market.”

“My personal hope is that he stays in Oakland, because I think it’s a great market,” said New York Giants owner John Mara. “If that ends up being his only choice, that is something we would have to discuss.”