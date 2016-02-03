High Cost For Big Game Tickets

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

January 15, 1967 was the first time the Big Game took place. The face value for that day’s game ticket was $10.

The average for Sunday’s Big Game ticket, is $1,800, and rising.

StubHub, whose global office is located in San Francisco, said they are selling tickets for an average of $5,000. Company officials said they have never had a fake ticket, and they are also working with Homeland Security officials.

Officials with StubHub also said they expect ticket prices will drop to about $3,000, by game time.

The ticket situation for this 2016’s Big Game stands in contrast to 2015, where ticket brokers over-promised, and resulted in panic on game day. Some brokers reportedly spent as much as $10,000 to fulfill orders.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected