High Cost For Big Game Tickets

January 15, 1967 was the first time the Big Game took place. The face value for that day’s game ticket was $10.

The average for Sunday’s Big Game ticket, is $1,800, and rising.

StubHub, whose global office is located in San Francisco, said they are selling tickets for an average of $5,000. Company officials said they have never had a fake ticket, and they are also working with Homeland Security officials.

Officials with StubHub also said they expect ticket prices will drop to about $3,000, by game time.

The ticket situation for this 2016’s Big Game stands in contrast to 2015, where ticket brokers over-promised, and resulted in panic on game day. Some brokers reportedly spent as much as $10,000 to fulfill orders.