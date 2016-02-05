History behind Lombardi trophy

During Super Bowl week, the NFL choose Friday as the day it will parade the Vince Lombardi championship trophy out for everyone to see. The winning team of the Super Bowl is awarded the Lombardi trophy every year.

The iconic trophy is sterling silver, and it stands 22-inches high and weighs 7 pounds. With a total of six, the Steelers have one the most Lombardi trophies over the years.

A new trophy is made each and every year for the winning team. The iconic symbol of professional football was originally designed on a cocktail napkin by former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle while he was having dinner with the vice president of Tiffany & Co., the company that ultimately made the trophy.

So who will host the trophy in the air on Super Bowl Sunday? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see.

The Broncos and the Panthers will face-off in Super Bowl 50 at 6:30 p.m. EST.