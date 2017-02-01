Houston, TX, home of over 49,000 acres of park space

The city of Houston is making sure to advertise all the outdoor activities across the city while visitors are in town for the Super Bowl, because the football-themed events are open only during certain times of the day. The rest of the time, there’s plenty to do.

One area in Houston is perfect for guests who love the outdoors.

Below the buildings of the Houston skyline lies one of the city’s hidden treasures.

Houston has over 49,000 acres of park space sprinkled with running trails, sculptures, and outdoor artists.

Anne Olson, Buffalo Bayou Partnership President, says, “People can’t believe that we have this natural space in the heart of America’s 4th largest city. Various Houston artists as well as international artists have contributed the public art in this incredible, beautiful landscape.”

160 of those acres make up Buffalo Bayou Park, a staple in the city, and one of its newest attractions is one of Houston’s oldest water reservoirs.

Anne Olson explains, “For the city as a whole it’s just very unique, but we are finding that visitors are coming from all over the world to see this space, and I think they are just really drawn to the rawness and really the beauty of the space.”

Besides offering the residents of Houston an escape from the big city, staff at Buffalo Bayou want the visitors in town for the Super Bowl to experience it as well.

Olson hopes that people who are looking for unique things to do, will come, because people are always attracted to green space and parks. She adds that the cistern is something really special.

Reporter Alyssa Orange loved it. “I was blown away by all the outdoor artwork and sculptures, but the cistern, which was built in 1926 and decommissioned in 2007, was one of the coolest things I’ve seen. The video of dancing lights is called “rain” a visual and audio display inside the space mirroring a rain forest. As for the size, [it has] 221 columns inside, and it’s the size of one and 1/2 football fields.”