GLENDALE, AZ (FOX 44) — In one of the most back and forth Super Bowls in recent memory, it was the Kansas City Chiefs that had the final answer, as they win 38-35.

It was a game that featured a back-and-forth beginning, with the two teams combining for four touchdowns in the first seven drives. The last of those came via a Nick Bolton scoop and score to tie the game at 14 with 9:39 left in the second quarter.

From there, Philadelphia closed the half strong, with a 10-0 run to take a 24-14 lead into halfime.

On top of that, Patrick Mahomes, who was already dealing with an ankle injury coming into the game, hobbled off the field on Kanas City’s final drive of the first half.

Despite that injury, and the late half momentum shift, the Chiefs offense was unstoppable coming out of the break, as they scored on their first three possessions of the second half, to take an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense struck right back on an eight play, 75 yard touchdown drive. Hurts than followed it up with a short scamper into the endzone to convert the two-point conversion and tie the game at 35-35 with 5:15 left.

That proved to be too much time for Patrick Mahomes, the game’s MVP, as he led his team on a 12-play, 66 yard field goal drive, which featured a controversial defensive holding to keep the drive alive on third down.

The Super Bowl win is the second in the past four season for the Chiefs, who end the season with a 17-3 record.