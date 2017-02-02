Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions While Enjoying The Big Game

You can eat at your Big Game party, without the guilt.

Jan Paxman, Take Shape for Life Coach, gives us suggestions on what to eat, without throwing your New Year’s Resolutions out the window.

Revolution Rolls

(Great for sandwiches or making a pastry)



Ingredients:

3 eggs at room temp (1 Lean)

3 tablespoons light cream cheese at room temp (3 Condiments)

A pinch or 1/16 tsp cream of tartar (you can use white vinegar or lemon juice as a substitute)

1 packet Splenda (1 Condiment)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Separate egg whites from egg yolks, putting whites in one bowl and yolks in another bowl. Add cream of tartar (or vinegar or lemon juice) to whites. Beat whites on high until stiff peaks form. Set aside.



Add cream cheese and Splenda to yolks. Whisk yolk mixture until blended. Gently whisk yolk mixture into whites being careful to not over mix and make the whites fall. On a cookie sheet lined w parchment paper, make six equal sized blobs, not touching.



Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes (Mine cooked in 25 minutes). They are good warm, but awesome cold and can be toasted without problem! Freeze the leftovers in plastic wrap or individual sandwich bags or keep them in the fridge for up to 5 days in a large plastic bag. Toast them to make them crispy again!



Makes 6 Rolls or 3 servings



Crispy Zucchini Chips

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups before cooked – confirmed by Nutrition Support (3 Greens)

1 teaspoon olive oil (1 Healthy Fat)

1/8 tsp sea salt (1/4 Condiment)



Directions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Line a large baking sheet or two small baking sheets with parchment paper. Spray lightly with cooking spray. Place zucchini slices in a single layer on parchment paper. Bake for 3 1/2 to 4 hours until desired crispness, turning zucchini slices occasionally.





Cauliflower Pizza Crust



Ingredients:



Crust:

1 cup Grated Raw Cauliflower or 100 g (2 Greens)

1/4 cup Egg Whites from the carton (1/8 Lean)

1/2 cup or 2 oz 2% Reduced Fat Three Cheese Mexican Blend (4/8 Lean)

1/8 tsp garlic powder – optional (1/4 Condiment)

1/8 tsp basil – optional (1/8 Condiment)

Toppings:

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp or 1.5 oz 2% reduced fat Mozzarella cheese (3/8 Lean)

1/2 cup Italian diced tomatoes or Rotel tomatoes, canned – less than 5 g of carbs per serving or an approved pasta sauce such as 1/4 cup Bella Vita Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce.



Directions:

Measure out 1/2 cup diced tomatoes and puree in blended or chopper. Set aside. Or you can use an approved pasta sauce such as Bella Vita roasted garlic pasta sauce. It also comes in spicy tomato, tomato basil, and meat flavored.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet and spray lightly with cooking spray. Combine grated cauliflower, egg beaters, cheese, garlic powder and basil until mixed completely. Spoon mixture on prepared pan. Use the back of a spoon to thin out mixture (or your hands) and form a circle about the size of a dinner plate without the rim. The thinner the crust the less chance of it being soggy. Bake for 25 minutes. Carefully flip the pizza crust over using a spatula to lift all edges of the crust off the parchment first. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes until edges are really brown and crisp. Let cool.

Add tomato sauce and cheese on top. Broil until cheese is melted about 5 to 10 minutes. If you are making several cauliflower pizza crusts, you can put the cooled crusts in gallon size plastic bags. No need to wrap each one in foil. They won’t stick to each other. When ready to eat, take it out of the freezer as you would a normal store-bought frozen pizza. Top with sauce and toppings. Bake for about 10 minutes at 425 degrees or until cheese has completely melted. I can usually get 4 to 5 pizzas from one head of cauliflower! Enjoy!





Curry Roasted Cauliflower



Ingredients:

6 cups raw cauliflower cut into bite-sized florets or one medium head of cauliflower – should yield 4 1/2 cups cooked (9 Greens)

1 tbsp olive oil (3 Healthy Fats)

1 tsp curry powder (2 Condiments)

1/2 tsp smoked paprika (1 Condiment)

1/2 tsp garlic salt (2 Condiments)



Directions:



Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line a baking pan with non-stick aluminum foil.

If using coconut oil, you can use the microwave to melt it. Microwave for 15 seconds and then stir. Microwave for 15 more seconds and stir.

Combine oil and cauliflower florets in a gallon size plastic bag and shake the bag until combined. Try to make sure all the florets are coated with oil. Then put the curry powder, smoked paprika and garlic salt in a small bowl and stir until combined. Pour the spice mixture over the cauliflower florets and shake the bag until all the pieces are coated with the spice mixture.



Spread the cauliflower florets on prepared pan lined with non-stick aluminum foil.

Bake for about 25 minutes; stirring halfway through.