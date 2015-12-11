Lombardi’s Packers struck a blow for the established NFL in Super Bowl I

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 15: Fans pose in front of a statue of Vince Lombardi outside of Lambeau Field prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants on January 15, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By SCOTT PITONIAK

No one had to tell Vince Lombardi what was at stake as he prepared his Green Bay Packers for the first Super Bowl on Jan. 15, 1967. The undisputed leader of the Pack knew that his team was playing not only for itself, but for the reputations of every team in the National Football League, which had been in existence four decades longer than its main competition, the fledgling American Football League. Just beating the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t be enough; the Packers would need to dominate them. Anything short of a romp would be viewed as an embarrassment, and Lombardi hated to be embarrassed.

“Looking back, that explains why he was on edge more than usual leading up to and during that game,’’ legendary Packers guard Jerry Kramer told me in an interview several years ago. “He always rode us pretty good, but that week, he rode us even harder. He was like a jockey whipping his horse from the starting gates to the finish line. He realized this was the most important football game of his career, something that could severely tarnish his reputation if we lost.”

Green Bay appeared somewhat tight in the early going, and led by just four points at the half. After intermission, the Packers settled down and took care of business, scoring 21 unanswered points on their way to a 35-10 rout of the Chiefs in front of 61,946 spectators at the Los Angeles Coliseum and a national television audience.

Quarterback Bart Starr threw two touchdown passes to earn MVP honors, but the award just as easily could have gone to backup wide receiver Max McGee, who prepped for the game by partying it up the night before. McGee, who caught only four passes during the regular season, assumed he’d be collecting splinters on the bench, but when Boyd Dowler was knocked out of the game early on, the sleep-deprived McGee was pressed into action and responded by catching seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. His first score was a one-handed catch that went for 37 yards, while his second score – a 13-yarder – enabled the Packers to go up by 18 in the third quarter.

Another unsung hero was running back Elijah Pitts, who rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

In the week before the game, Chiefs cornerback Fred “The Hammer” Williamson boasted that he would use his hammer – forearm blows to the head – to intimidate the Packers’ receivers. “Two hammers to Dowler, one to (Carroll) Dale should be enough,’’ he told reporters. Dowler did indeed wind up leaving the game because he aggravated an injury he had suffered the week before. But it was Williamson who wound up getting “hammered” by several Packers linemen on a power sweep. He was knocked out cold and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Interestingly, the game didn’t sell out and was the only Super Bowl to be televised by two networks. The simulcast occurred because CBS had the broadcast rights to NFL games, while NBC had the rights to AFL games.

The halftime show featured trumpeter Al Hirt and marching bands from the University of Arizona and Grambling State University. Three hundred pigeons and 10,000 balloons were released during the show, which also featured aerial performances by the Bell Rocket Air Men. It paled in comparison to today’s Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas.

After the game, the winner’s trophy was presented to Lombardi by CBS’s Pat Summerall and NBC’s George Ratterman, and the two sideline reporters had to share a microphone during those still primitive sports television days. The trophy, which was pretty non-descript, would later be re-designed and named posthumously in memory of Lombardi.

“Vince felt as if he had the weight of the world lifted from his shoulders after that win and so did we players,’’ Kramer said. “Vince seemed as relieved as a guy who had just received a reprieve from death row. He would not have been able to face his NFL coaching peers if he had lost that one.”

Scott Pitoniak is a nationally honored sports columnist and WROC-TV correspondent who has covered professional football for 31 years and written five books about the history of the Buffalo Bills. The Professional Football Writers of America has recognized his work 11 times, including the past two years when he has finished first in column writing.