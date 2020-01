Hundreds of journalists have traveled to Miami to report on Super Bowl LIV, trying to capture a little bit of history as it happens.

But there is only one newspaper writer who can say he’s been to the 53 games that proceeded it.

That writer is Jerry Green, formerly of the Detroit News.

The 91-year-old is there, writing about the game he loves, and pointing out how much has changed over the last five decades.

Jack Dole sat down with him and tried to soak up some of his knowledge.