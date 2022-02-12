(NEXSTAR) — If you’re like me, you probably waited until the last second to put together your Super Bowl menu. No sweat.

Our chefs (<cough> or journalists) across the nation put together some easy-to-make recipes you can whip together after a short trip to the store to pick up ingredients.

Check out their shopping lists and recipes below:

Giada De Laurentiis’ Bacon Onion Dip

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces double-smoked slab bacon, diced small

1 large onion, diced small

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup whole milk Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives



Directions:

Sauté bacon in olive oil until crispy. Remove the bacon. Add the onions and salt to the pan and cook slowly in the bacon fat, stirring often, until deeply caramelized, about 15 minutes. Add onions to a bowl with bacon and allow to cool. Stir in yogurt and chives.

WJHL anchor Sydney Kessler shows off her pizza roll recipe. (NEXSTAR)

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

Ingredients:

Pre-made Pizza Dough

Pizza Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni (or any pizza toppings you would like)

Cornmeal (a small amount of Cornstarch could also work)

Olive Oil for crispier crust

Parmesan cheese and parsley for garnish

Directions:

Stretch dough across cookie tray, but leave thick enough so holes don’t poke through. Cover with pizza sauce, but don’t put too much or the dough will get soggy. Sprinkle with cheese Cover with toppings of choice Roll up the dough tightly lengthwise into a log and cut the rolled dough using a knife. Place cornmeal on plate and dip the bottom of each roll into the cornmeal, which helps with sticking and helps create crispy bottom. Spray baking sheet with oil or place parchment paper. Arrange the rolls cornmeal side down on baking sheet. Brush with oil for crispier crusts. (optional) Bake at 400F preheated for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle parmesan and/or parsley and serve warm with pizza sauce for dipping.

KGET’s Alex Fisher shares his recipe for “Firecrackers” (NEXSTAR)

Firecrackers

Ingredients:

2 sleeves of saltene crackers

1 package of ranch seasoning

3/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon pepper flakes

Directions:

It doesn’t get much easier in this! Put crackers and other ingredients in a large Ziploc, bag combine ingredients, and shake well. Serve with cream cheese of choice.