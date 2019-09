Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher is back in the Super Bowl; Oher won a championship with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

He says his mind is on the game. “I try to focus more on the preparation and leading up to the game and stuff like that. I’m more focused on the game on Sunday,” he said.

Oher also weighed in on teammate Cam Newton’s touchdown celebrations. “I love seeing on the news, stuff like that, afterwards. I think it’s awesome,” he said.