Players enjoy a yummy ‘Taste of the NFL’

There are numerous Super Bowl parties scattered around San Francisco, but arguably, the most important party is the “Taste of the NFL.”

The ‘Taste of the NFL’ is Held at the Cow Palace, and it brings together top chefs from every NFL franchise along with players past and present from that city.

It’s an auction along with the samples of food from each city. It’s all to help the homeless. In all, 20 million has been raised over the last 25 years of the event.

“This one’s a real winner and they been around for 25 years starting in Minneapolis since then they just raised all kinds of money, and it all goes to charity in terms of homeless people and food drives,” said Tom Mack, former L.A. Ram Hall of Famer.

“It’s always good for the NFL Hall of Fame community to come together and support this it’s a very worthwhile event very passionate about The things they’re doing across the country,” said Curley Culprit, a former Oiler.