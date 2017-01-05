Rookie Cook to start for Raiders against Texans in playoffs

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) Rookie Connor Cook will start for the Oakland Raiders in their wild-card game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio revealed the decision on a conference call Wednesday with reporters in Houston.

Cook will become the first quarterback in NFL history to make his first start in a playoff game.

Cook was thrust into action Sunday during Oakland’s 24-6 loss at Denver after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin was starting after Derek Carr broke his leg a week earlier.

Del Rio said the team hopes McGloin is healthy enough to be Cook’s backup on Saturday.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected