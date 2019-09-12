‘Big Game Bound’ Week 2: Austin Carr, fantasy football & Saints v. Rams

Watch a replay of the Week 2 episode of “Big Game Bound” above.

It’s Week 2 of “Big Game Bound” and we’re bringing you the latest news and insights from the NFL.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites, we’ll have:

A preview of the highly anticipated matchup of the rematch of last year’s controversial NFC title game (the Saints vs. the Rams);

A fantasy football expert discusses Week 1 standouts and who you should target on your waiver wire;

And an interview with Austin Carr of the New Orleans Saints, who discusses the issue of human trafficking and how he and his wife are working to combat the problem.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.