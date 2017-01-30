Super Bowl LI: The Super NFL Store

You can’t go to the Super Bowl without bringing home a souvenir. And if you can’t be there, you can take a video tour.

It’s a super-sized souvenir shop for the Super Bowl. 35,000 square feet. Fittingly 100 yards long. The NFL store is the size of an NFL football field. One look and you’re in awe.

Even the workers, like Aldo Valades, have to look twice. “It’s amazing. It truly is. Not only do you get to shop, you get to experience the NFL.”

You want it? They got it. They literally have a little bit of everything. Even some interactive stations. But one thing, don’t forget your wallet

NFL fans are enjoying the experience. Joey Blackwell of Houston says it’s all about the game, that it’s something different, kind of like the rodeo, but it’s still all about football.

Michelle Garcia says there’s something for every fan. “They’ve got everything from 3.99 to hundreds of dollars so they’ve got something for everybody here.”

Garcia is right! Hats, jerseys, footballs, pins, grills. From golf balls to pennants, all 32 NFL teams are represented. There’s even a remote-controlled cooler, which could be pretty useful after walking up and down the super-sized Super Bowl NFL store.