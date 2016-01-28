Vlog: Cam’s Stellar Offense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the big game quickly approaching, analyst and former NFL player D.J. Williams is taking an extensive look at the offenses and defenses for the two teams competing in Super Bowl 50.

Today, he examines what makes Cam Newton’s Carolina offense tick.

Check out his video blog for details about why the Panthers have been so successful this season.

You can follow D.J. on Twitter at @dj45williams.

D.J. Williams is a morning co-host and Razorback Nation analyst at KARK 4 News in Little Rock, Arkansas. D.J was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played with the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Bucs and New England Patriots. D.J. earned the coveted Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end during his senior season at the University of Arkansas.