Vlog: Denver’s Dynamic Defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the big game quickly approaching, analyst and former NFL player D.J. Williams is taking an extensive look at the offenses and defenses for the two teams competing in Super Bowl 50.

Today, he examines the defense of the Denver Broncos.

While Peyton Manning may dominate the headlines, football enthusiasts know it was Denver’s defense that ultimately landed them in the big game.

In the video blog above, D.J. examines what this defense has to do to stop “Superman” Cam Newton of Carolina.

D.J. Williams is a morning co-host and Razorback Nation analyst at KARK 4 News in Little Rock, Arkansas. D.J was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played with the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Bucs and New England Patriots. D.J. earned the coveted Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end during his senior season at the University of Arkansas.