Vlog: Super Showdown Set!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The big game is set and the Carolina Panthers will battle the Denver Broncos to be crowned champions of the National Football League!

In his latest video blog, former NFL player and Super Bowl analyst D.J. Williams shares his thoughts on why the Panthers and Broncos outperformed their competition and what they’ll each need to do to win this year’s super showdown.

Will Peyton Manning say goodbye with a Super Bowl win or is this the beginning of the Newton era?

Check out the video above to hear D.J.’s thoughts.

D.J. Williams is a morning co-host and Razorback Nation analyst at KARK 4 News in Little Rock, Arkansas. D.J was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played with the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Bucs and New England Patriots. D.J. earned the coveted Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end during his senior season at the University of Arkansas.