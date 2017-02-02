Web Exclusive: Cajun Tailgate Recipes

People in Baton Rouge, Louisiana know how to tailgate Cajun style!

Chef Justin Ferguson from BRQ and Chef Jay Cucote from Government Taco shared recipes for Jambalaya and Crawfish.

Jambalaya

(10 servings)

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 lbs. boneless chicken mixed dark and white meat, cut into 1 inch pieces

salt and ground black pepper

1 lbs pork Shoulder ½ inch pieces 1 lbs. Andouille sausage cut in ¼-inch slices

5 cups chopped onions

2 ¼ cups chopped celery

5 cups chicken stock or Pork Stock

1 tbs. minced garlic

4 cups long grain rice

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp. Creole seasoning ¼ tsp Cayenne (for extra heat) 1 tbsp. Hot sauce

2 cups chopped green onions

Season chicken with salt and pepper; brown in hot oil in 8 quart Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high heat add sausage; cook 5-to-7 minutes. Remove chicken and sausage from pan; set aside. Add onions, celery, green peppers and garlic; cook, stirring 7-10 minutes or until vegetables begin to wilt. Stir in stock, reserved chicken and sausage, Creole Seasoning, Cayenne, and Worcestershire. Bring to a boil. Add rice and return to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook 10 minutes; remove cover and quickly turn rice from top to bottom completely. Replace cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Stir in green onions.

If using an electric stove, reduce cooking time by 3-4 minutes.





Crawfish Boil

10 gallons water

4 lemons

2 oranges

3 lb shrimp crab boil seasoning

4 tbsp. concentrated crab boil liquid

2 lb Salt

8 small onions

2 lb mushrooms

2 heads celery chopped

3 lb small potatoes

8 ears of corn

6 heads of fresh garlic

35 lb sack cleaned live crawfish

Fill boiling pot with water then add all ingredients except crawfish. Bring to a boil. Add Potatoes, Mushrooms, and corn and cook for 15 minutes then add Crawfish let the water come back to a boil then turn off heat and let soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Pour out on a large table and enjoy.

