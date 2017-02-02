Web Extra: Buffalo-Stilton Chicken Wings

When it comes to The Big Game, chicken wings are a staple at the snack table.

John Grainger, Corporate Executive Chef with the Woodbine Hospitality Group in Syracuse, New York shares his recipe for Buffalo-Stilton Chicken Wings.



Ingredients

1/2 Cup heavy cream

6 ounces Quality Stilton Cheese (shredded or broken into small bits)

1 Cup high quality hot sauce

1/2 Cup melted butter

1 Tablespoon granulated garlic

2 dozen jumbo fresh chicken wings (patted dry with paper towels)



Method:

Using canola or peanut oil, pre-heat your deep fryer to 350 degrees and cook the wings for 12-15 minutes until very crispy.

Make sure to shake and move the wings around in the basket from time to time to avoid sticking together.

Once cooked and crispy, let the wings drain in the basket and reserve.

In a very small sauce pot, bring the heavy cream to a boil. Add the Stilton Cheese, remove from the heat and whisk until smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, add the hot sauce, melted butter and granulated garlic. While whisking, pour in the cream/ Stilton mix until well blended.

Add the wings and mix until fully coated. Pick the wings out and place them on a serving platter.

Serve immediately with celery sticks.

Enjoy!