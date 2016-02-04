Web Extra: Meet the Puppy Monkey Baby

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Commercials during the big game have always been a little strange. You have to do something to get attention, right?

But a Puppy Monkey Baby?

That’s Mountain Dew’s plan for success in unveiling its Kickstart drink. Since so many successful Super Bowl ads feature puppies, monkey and babies, PepsiCo decided to utilize all three.

Mountain Dew’s Kickstart drink combines Mountain Dew with real fruit juice and caffeine.

The spot is part of a larger campaign effort. It’s slated to air in the first quarter of the game.