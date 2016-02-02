Web Extra: The “Other” Guys at Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — When you think of Super Bowl Media Day, you think of Cam Newton and Peyton Manning.

But what about Matt Paradis and Dillon Day?

No? Nothing?

Our D.J. Williams knows a thing or two about being a “lesser known” player on a prominent NFL team. He was a 2011 draft pick with the Green Bay Packers.

For that reason, he decided to give these two Broncos lineman some love.

Click on the video above to see what happened when D.J. handed over his microphone for this unique Super Bowl Media Day segment.