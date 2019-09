SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — If you’ve tuned in to any of our live reports, you might be wondering exactly what’s going on in the background. It’s the Super Bowl City!

Former NFL player and Super Bowl analyst D.J. Williams left the live shot location and went down on the floor of the display to take you inside the action.

In just a few seconds, he crossed paths with a future NFL Hall of Famer and caught a zipliner in action. Check it out!