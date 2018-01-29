What could you buy for the price of one ticket to the Big Game?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for this year’s big game, featuring the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, are the costliest ever.

According to Ticket IQ, the cheapest ticket for the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is $3,600.

If you’re not a die-hard fan of either team, what else can you purchase for that kind of money?

WFLA’s Daisy Ruth decided to figure that out.

10. 183 cases of Bud Lite

If you’re having a party for the Big Game, you’re going to want to enjoy some beverages. At $20 a case from Walmart for that $3,600, you would be able to throw one massive party.

9. 441 cheese steaks

If you’re a fan of Philadelphia and the Eagles, a cheese steak would be perfectly paired with a beer. For the price of a ticket, you could purchase 441 cheese steaks at $8.33 each from Geno’s in Philadelphia.

8. 565 cups of clam chowder

New England fans might not think a cheese steak sounds so good for this game. Fans could purchase a total of 565 cups of clam chowder at $6.50 a cup from Durgin Park in Boston.

7. 3 Sony 70-inch 4K LED TVs

If you’re not attending the game, you’re going to need something to watch it on. Instead of one 70-inch TV, how about three for $1,198 a piece?

6. 17 round-trip flights from Boston to Philadelphia

Adventurers who want to see more of the country rather than attend the game could fly from Boston to Philly, round-trip, for an entire week, 17 times, according to Expedia prices.

5. 4 round-trip flights from Minnesota to Seol

Sports fans who rather make the trek to South Korea to see some Olympics action could do so for a week, four times over, according to current Expedia prices.

4. 7-day vacation package at Walt Disney World for a family of 4

A more family-friend option for your $3,600 ticket price: a full week trip to Disney World for $2,669.

3. Las Vegas wedding at the MGM Grand Hotel

Need to get hitched and rather spend that $3,600 to pay for it? You could purchase the MGM Grand’s wedding package almost twice, at $1,888.

2. 2 tickets for Mayweather vs. McGregor

Speaking of Las Vegas, how does the main event of the summer stack up to the big game? You and a buddy could have gone to the fight, with the cheapest tickets there costing $1,350.

1. Regular season tickets for Patriots or Eagles games

And finally, if you’re a casual, regular season fan, according to Seat Geek, you could have purchased quite a few tickets to go see your team. The average ticket price for the Patriots in 2017 was $468 and the Eagles average ticket price in 2017 was $159.