What Is Your Beverage Of Choice While Watching The Big Game?

No Big Game party is complete without a few cocktails.
With that in mind, a brand new hangout in Las Vegas called Hatari Restaurant and Sports Bar shared how to concoct the perfect drink to compliment your football experience.
Las Vegas Now host Stacey Gualandi has a recipe from Hatari Bartender Isaac Knoernschild.
Hatari Azul Drink
- 1/2 oz. Rum
- 1/2 oz. Vodka
- 1/2 oz. Gin
- 1/2 oz. Tequila
- 1/2 oz. Blue Curacao
- 2 Raspberries
- 2 oz. Sweet & Sour
- Top off with Sprite
- Fruit garnish
- Sugar
- Drip of 151 proof alcohol
-
And a lighter