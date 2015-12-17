What’s in a name? How a child’s toy inspired a super idea

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 18: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 45-7. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By SCOTT PITONIAK

The original name of the Super Bowl wasn’t so super. In fact, the initial Super Bowl between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 1967 was called the “First AFL-NFL World Championship Game.” Not exactly a name that rolls off the tongue.

According to football lore, Lamar Hunt is the man responsible for suggesting the catchy name that’s been associated with the game for decades. During a planning meeting of football big-wigs the summer before the first Super Bowl, a bunch of boring, uninspiring names were bandied about, including “final game” and “championship game.” After several minutes, a light went off in Hunt’s head. “How about Super Bowl?” the Chiefs owner blurted out. The nickname had been inspired by the Super Ball, an ultra-bouncy toy which became an infatuation of Hunt’s two children and millions of other American kids during the 1960s.

Although Super Bowl was used unofficially by fans and media alike, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle did not like it at first. Which is why, in 1969, the league held a contest in hopes of rebranding the game under a more sophisticated name. The judges liked the suggestions “Ultimate Bowl” and “Premier Bowl,” but neither name stuck. A year later, Rozelle grudgingly agreed to make Hunt’s choice official. The game has been called the Super Bowl ever since.

“I guess it’s a little corny,’’ Hunt told The Associated Press in a January 1970 interview. “But it looks like we are stuck with it. Kinda silly, isn’t it? I’m not proud of it. But nobody’s come up with anything better.”

Although Hunt is credited with naming the sporting event that’s become so big it’s an unofficial national holiday, some have questioned whether he is the true author of the idea. A 2011 Atlantic Monthly article suggested that the timeline of events is incorrect and that the media started referring to the game as the Super Bowl before Hunt did.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Museum in Canton, Ohio disagrees with the magazine’s findings. A driving force behind the merger between the upstart American Football League and the established National Football League, Hunt has an exhibit in the museum devoted to him, which includes replicas of the original Super Balls.

The Super Ball was the brainchild of chemist Norman Stingley, who came up with the idea as a side project while working for a California rubber company in the early 1960s. He believed his highly synthesized rubber ball that bounced much higher than other balls would become a hit with kids. His company passed on the idea, but Wham-O, manufacturer of the Hula Hoop and Frisbee, liked his idea and a deal was struck. Stingley’s intuition was correct and the Super Ball quickly became one of America’s most popular toys.

Although there is a dispute about whether Hunt was the first to coin the Super Bowl moniker, there’s no disputing his impact on the game of professional football. The Arkansas entrepreneur wanted badly to own an NFL team, but after several unsuccessful attempts in the late 1950s, he decided to take matters into his own hands and form his own league. He and several other multi-millionaires, including Ralph Wilson of the Buffalo Bills, formed the AFL in 1959, with play beginning the following year.

Those charter AFL owners became known as “The Foolish Club,” because it seemed like they were wasting their money and time trying to compete against the established NFL. Although they struggled mightily to survive in those early years, they persevered and wound up having the last laugh. After securing a network television contract in the mid-1960s and out-bidding the NFL for big-name college stars like Joe Namath, it was apparent that the AFL was not going away. So, rather than continue to compete against one another, the two leagues agreed to merge. Hunt’s behind-the-scenes negotiations played a major role in the merger being consummated.

The trophy presented annually to the AFC champions is named in his honor.

But, despite his many accomplishments, he continues to be best known for his role in helping devise a super name for America’s preeminent sporting event.

Scott Pitoniak is a nationally honored sports columnist and WROC-TV correspondent who has covered professional football for 31 years and written five books about the history of the Buffalo Bills. The Professional Football Writers of America has recognized his work 11 times, including the past two years when he has finished first in column writing.