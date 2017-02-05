What’s the price tag for a Super Bowl trip?

A trip to the Super Bowl carries a super price tag. Officials say fans can expect to pay an average of $8,000 for travel, lodging and a ticket to the game. Three fans who made the trip to Houston shared what the trip cost them.

First up, travel.

Chris was born and raised in New England and is a die-hard Pats fan who now lives in Atlanta, so clearly he wasn’t going to miss out on this one

He said he flew into Austin. The flight was around $380, and then he rented a car and stayed with a friend.

Patricia, whose been a Pats fan for about 10 years, flew in from New York. Tickets for two were about $600 each.

Austin native Patrick drove up with his son, who is a huge Patriots fan.

He said gas for the whole trip was maybe one hundred dollars.

Now on to lodging.

Lucky for Chris, he crashed at a friend’s place. As for the other two, Patricia said she paid maybe $249. Patrick is staying at a Marriott for about $200.

Finally, the million dollar question. The ticket price?

Chris said if and when they end up pulling the trigger, it’s going to be roughly $3,000-$4,000 dollars.

Patricia thinks the lowest price is $2,300, so they are going to try for $1,500.

Patrick looked at going to the game and said, “The prices were crazy. I love my son, but not that much.”

The total price tags climbed into the thousands of dollars. But a Patricia said, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. If you say you are going to do it, you do it once and you have a great time and you make the most of it. It’s like going to Disney World, but better.”