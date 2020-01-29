Wings ranked as #1 delivery food

Rudy Morales works on the setup outside of the Hard Rock Stadium Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Waiter app says wings are the most popular food delivery order on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here is the rest of the Top 10 according to the on-demand food ordering and delivery app:

Wings

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Pizza

Cheese & Cheese Dip

Chicken Nuggets

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Salad

Chicken Sandwich

We’re not really sure who is ordering salads during the Big Game, but the rest sounds great! Give us your opinion by clicking on our Twitter poll below:

Waitr says wings are the #1 one most popular food delivery for the #BigGame, followed by french fries, cheeseburgers, and pizza. Do you agree? Let us know by voting in the poll. You can also reply with your favorite. — KWKT FOX 44 (@KWKTFOX44) January 29, 2020

Waitr says the Big Game is one of the top five delivery days for the company each year. To meet the increase in demand, Waitr plans to have additional drivers on the road.