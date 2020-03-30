The Future of Baseball: With Ted Price From “Rangers On Deck” Podcast

WACO, TX – With the sports world on hold, there’s no timetable as to when Major League Baseball will officially start. There’s a good chance it will look much different than in years past, I caught up with Ted Price to hear more on what it could look like.

“They’re talking about seven inning double headers,” Ted Price said. “Expanding the rosters, maybe having a six man rotation, they’re talking about extra inning games, using that same model that the World Baseball Classic did a couple years ago, where extra innings start with a man on second with one out, to try and speed things up.”