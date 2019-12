WACO, TX – The Cowboys could be playing their final game of the season on Sunday, and it could also be Jason Witten’s last game in the Silver and Blue. With his football expertise, it is known he has a strong interest in coaching some day, although it’s the last thing on his mind right now.

“I think it would be a pretty quick decision,” Jason Witten said. “I just think if I allow my mind to start going that route, I wouldn’t be doing myself any justice, or really this football team.”